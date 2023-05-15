Eagles 2023 schedule: Game-by-game predictions

With the 2023 Philadelphia schedule now released, here is Eagles Wire’s first game-by-game predictions for the upcoming season:

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 PM (CBS)

The crowd will be electric in Foxborough for the return of Tom Brady, but the future Hall of Famer won’t be playing quarterback.

Philadelphia unleashes a potent retooled defense in the season-opening win.

Prediction: WIN 1-0

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video)

The rematch will be closer than last year, but Philadelphia still has the best team, while Minnesota just traded their best pass rusher.

Prediction: Win 2-0

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)



Nfl Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay is rebuilding the roster after losing Tom Brady, and the Eagles will look to pressure Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask off the edge. Eagles’ All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to the scene of his first playoff loss and dominates the Bucs.

Prediction: Win 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1 PM (FOX)

Philadelphia will host the Commanders for the first time since Washington snapped a 9-game winning streak.

The Eagles remember their first defeat in 2022 and return the favor.

Prediction: Win 4-0

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM+ (FOX)

A trip west can be exhaustive, but this is a battle-tested Eagles team. Philadelphia dominates the rebuilding Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Prediction: Win 5-0

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Jetlag is real, and as the Eagles work towards a Super Bowl return, hiccups will happen along the way. Aaron Rodgers gets his much-needed win over Jalen Hurts as the Jets win at home, with Philadelphia looking ahead to Tyree Hill and the Dolphins.

Prediction: Loss 5-1

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

Philadelphia isn’t in the business of losing multiple games in a row, and the Eagles’ defense torments Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami offensive line, all even as they rebound from their first loss.

Prediction: Win 6-1

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington Commanders at 1 PM+ (FOX)

The Commanders are a team amid a rebuild, and Philadelphia gets the season sweep after a dominant win in Washington.

Prediction: Win 7-1

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott have yet to square off as established superstar quarterbacks, and Week 9 marks the spot for this late afternoon showdown.

Philadelphia is the home team, and they’ll escape with the win in the first of two battles within seven weeks.

Prediction: Win 8-1

Week 10: BYE

The Eagles get the much-needed week off before a gauntlet of matchups against 2022 playoff teams.

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

The Eagles and Chiefs share the Week 10 bye, meaning NFL fans will get a game-of-the-year style matchup at Arrowhead Stadium with both teams entering the contest rested.

Philadelphia enters as the hunters in this Super Bowl rematch, and they’ll leave with the road upset.

Prediction: Win 9-1

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM+ (CBS)

The NFL schedule brings highs and lows, and after defeating the Chiefs on a Monday night, will Philadelphia have the juice at home on a Sunday afternoon amid the Thanksgiving holiday weekend?

Upsets happen, and after defeating the Chiefs on the road, Josh Allen wins at the Linc.

Prediction: Loss 9-2

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The NFL presents highs and lows, and one week after a letdown loss to the Bills at home, Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers offer a reason to get back up.

Philadelphia hosts the Niners in a NFC Championship game rematch, and Nick Sirianni’s Eagles will enter the game adequately motivated after an offseason of Bay Area whining.

Prediction: Win 10-2

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

The second of two matchups in five weeks, Philadelphia will meet the Cowboys on the road after a hard-fought win over the 49ers. The Eagles are the better team and come away with the season sweep over Dallas.

Prediction: WIN 11-2

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM+ (FOX)

The West Coast isn’t the best coast so late into the season, and after a whirlwind over the Cowboys, the Eagles suffer from jetlag in a late afternoon loss at Seattle.

Prediction: Loss 11-3

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 PM+ (FOX)

The Christmas holiday offers another chance to secure a division win, and Philadelphia starts to peak with a dominant win over the Giants.

Prediction: WIN 12-3

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1 PM+ (FOX)

The Cardinals tampered with Jonathan Gannon, and the Eagles feel some type of way about how a linebacker’s coach was hired an other trangressions.

Prediction: Win 13-3

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants

Philadelphia won’t be in a clinching scenario and Sirianni rest his starters agaisnt a Giants team needing a win to make the postseason.

Philadelphia gets the No. 1 seed despite the final game loss.

Prediction: loss 13-4

Final thoughts

Final record: 13-4

The schedule is much more demanding, but perception isn’t always reality. Philadelphia has the most complete roster in the NFL, meaning they’ll be favored in most heavyweight matchups.

All this is predicated on the Birds continuing to be one of the healthiest rosters in the NFL, capable of battling any adversity outside of an injury to the quarterback.

The Eagles regress one game from their 2022 campaign, but their overall results remain the same as they win the NFC East and land the top overall seed in the NFC.

