Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at WR

The Eagles have made several roster moves that added depth to critical positions, but wide receiver is one under-the-radar spot that could be upgraded.

Philadelphia has one of the top pass-catching duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but the depth behind the two superstars leaves much to be desired.

The Eagles haven’t addressed the position in free agency and could look to use one of their six picks on a dynamic pass catcher in the second or third rounds.

With NFL draft prep underway, here’s an off-season look at Philadelphia’s top-heavy wide receiver position.

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Brown was expected to be a considerable addition to the Philadelphia offense, but his 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns were monster numbers for a wide receiver joining a new organization.

Brown averaged 3.4 yards per route run against man coverage, the fourth-most in the league.

DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith set the franchise record for receptions in a single season (95).

In his second year, Smith had close to 1,200 yards during the regular season, 100 yards in the Super Bowl, and over the last eight games of the regular season, was the 4th-leading receiver in the NFL.

Smith and Brown also became the first WR duo in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards each.

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next steps and join the elite group of receivers in the NFL.

Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins had just 354 receiving yards in 17 games, and his yards per catch plummeted to 10.7 after a 2021 season in which he logged 43 catches for 647 yards.

Greg Ward

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2017, Ward started this season on the Injured Reserve list with a toe injury before he was added to the practice squad in October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Super Bowl LVII.

Story continues

Britain Covey

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In his first nine games, Covey averaged 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranked 18th out of 24 returners. In the last 11 games, he averaged 12.7, the 2nd-highest in the league behind Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Covey will look to carve out a role on offense in year 2.

Devon Allen

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

He had one 55-yard touchdown against the Browns during the preseason and spent the year on Philadelphia’s practice squad.

Tyrie Cleveland

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A 2020 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, Cleveland played in 23 career games for the Broncos, amassing 91 yards on nine receptions.

Cleveland made six appearances this season, mainly on special teams.

His most recent game action came in Week 10 for the Broncos, when he saw three targets in a loss to the Titans, as Denver was without starting wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring), who was sidelined by injury.

Cleveland has a history with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson from their time in Gainsville.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire