Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at Linebacker

After finally having decent production at the linebacker spots, Philadelphia will restart at the position after T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) departed in free agency.

The Eagles currently have five off-the-ball linebackers, led by second-year defender Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia added Nicholas Morrow in free agency and could look to add at the position via the NFL draft or undrafted free agency.

With the selection process just two weeks away, here’s an early look at where the Birds stand at linebacker.

Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Georgia All-American will get his shot at linebacker after watching T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) sign lucrative deals in free agency.

Dean saw action in all 17 games last season, finishing with six total tackles (5 solos) in a reserve role.

Dean ranked T-2nd on the team with seven special teams tackles, and he’ll now look to take the next steps as a downhill run stopper capable of making plays in space when forced into pass coverage.

Christian Elliss

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss has spent time on and off the Eagles practice squad since and eventually saw his first game action in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Elliss signed to the Eagles practice squad after training camp last season and saw action in six games, logging seven total tackles (5 solos), including a career-high four tackles against the Giants.

The undrafted free agent created a role on special teams, and he’ll look to parlay that into actual game snaps in 2023.

Nicholas Morrow

Morrow originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Greenville College, making the roster out of training camp in 2017.

Philadelphia lost T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) in free agency and only had Davion Taylor and Christian Elliss to pair with Nakobe Dean.

This past season with Chicago, Morrow started every game, recording 116 (83 solo tackles), 11 tackles for loss, and one interception, which were all career highs.

Story continues

The Eagles hope that he can transition to a weakside linebacker role alongside Nakobe Dean, while matching his production from 2022.

Davion Taylor

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Taylor spent the entire 2022 NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad after seeing time at the WILL linebacker spot in 2020 and 2021.

Drafted out of Colorado as a raw linebacker who excelled as an athlete, Taylor will enter 2023 looking to make the Eagles roster and potentially earn snaps in a rotation.

Shaun Bradley

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

The former Temple star was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Bradley Appeared in 15 games and played 314 snaps on special teams. After logging 6 tackles on special teams last season, Bradley will look to compete for snaps at the WILL and MLB Spots.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire