Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at QB?

The Eagles 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing, and as Howie Roseman retools a roster that’ll look entirely different on defense, we’re previewing the quarterback position.

After two years of uncertainty, Jalen Hurts is the man in Philadelphia and the NFC after leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl appearance in the past five years.

An All-Pro and MVP Runner up, Hurts is in line for a massive contract extension any day now, and he’ll likely reset the market.

With the first wave of NFL free agency now complete, we’re kicking off our Eagles 2023 off-season preview series by checking in on the quarterbacks.

Jalen Hurts



Hurts significantly improved in 2022, leading the Eagles (14-3) to the Super Bowl while amassing Pro Bowl, All-Pro, and MVP nominations.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star led Philadelphia to a 14-1 regular season record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

Hurts has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and Eagles brass wants to complete a new contract that benefits both parties.

Marcus Mariota

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022. Mariota, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota gives the Eagles a competent backup with Marcus Mariota moving on, and it’s fair to say that he’s an upgrade at the position in regards to what Philadelphia likes to do offensively with the RPO and designed quarterback runs.

Ian Book

The winningest quarterback in Notre Dame school history, Book was claimed off waivers from the Saints after the initial 53 man cut downs and spent most of the 2022 season as the Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback, a role that has not afforded him any snaps this season.

Book was a healthy scratch most weeks but was elevated to the backup spot and in uniform when Eagles starter Jalen Hurts missed two December games with a shoulder injury.

He’ll likely continue to be the developmental quarterback unless Philadelphia can find an upgrade late in the 2023 draft or undrafted free agents post-draft.

