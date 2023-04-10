Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at edge rusher

The Eagles are just 17 days from the opening round of the 2023 NFL draft, and edge rusher appears to be the desired target for GM Howie Roseman.

After leading the NFL in sacks with 70 quarterback takedowns, Philadelphia will look to reload after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency.

With Brandon Graham a year older and Derek Barnett entering the final year of his deal, the Eagles will almost certainly double dip at the position.

With the NFL offseason moving along full throttle, here’s a breakdown of the edge rusher position.

Brandon Graham

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Graham set a career-high with 11.0 sacks while producing 35 total tackles, 16 QB hits, 11 TFLs, 2 FFs, and 1 PD.

Graham combined with Haason Reddick (16.0), Javon Hargrave (11.0), and Josh Sweat (11.0) to make Philadelphia the only NFL team since 1982 to have four different players record 10.0+ sacks in the same season.

Graham is back on a one-year deal, turning down more money to stay with the Eagles.

Drafted out of Michigan, Graham has appeared in 178 career regular-season contests, the most ever by an Eagles defensive lineman.

Graham ranks 4th on the team’s all-time list, behind Brian Dawkins (183, 1996-2008) among the franchise’s all-time defensive players.

Graham has recorded the 4th-most sacks (70.0) in Eagles history, trailing only Reggie White (124.0, 1985-92), Trent Cole (85.5, 2005-14), and Clyde Simmons (76.0, 1986-93).

Graham has led the team with 41.0 sacks since 2017.

Tarron Jackson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games and played 27 defensive snaps before joining the Eagles practice squad after the Robert Quinn signing.

Matt Leo

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Leo joined the Eagles through the NFL International Player Pathway Program during the 2020 offseason.

Signed out of Iowa State, Leo has spent the first three years of his career as a Philadelphia practice squad member.

Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

A 2021 Pro Bowler, Sweat had 11 sacks and 23 quarterback hits and will look to lead the charge off the edge.

Derek Barnett

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The veteran defensive end will look to carve out a role in the Eagles’ rotation after missing 2022 with an ACL injury.

Since he was drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft, he has 21.5 sacks, 76 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for loss, and 147 total tackles. Barnett is on the second of a two-year contract extension he signed last offseason and will pair with Brandon Graham as the primary pass rushers on the second unit behind Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.

Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Robinson, a 2021 fourth-round pick, was on Minnesota’s practice squad before signing to the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He spent the majority of the season inactive and will look to make the roster.

Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick was voted second-team All-Pro and earned his first career Pro Bowl honor in 2022 after producing a career-high in sacks (16.0) and totaling 49 tackles, 26 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and three fumbles recovered.

Patrick Johnson

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Philadelphia selected Johnson in the 7th round (234th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The former Tulane pass rusher played 213 defensive snaps across 16 games, registering seven total tackles, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Johnson also produced four tackles on special teams.

Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The former Kansas edge rusher was tied for 2nd with seven special teams tackles.

Johnson appeared in 16 games and played 18 defensive snaps in 2022 and will look to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster under Sean Desai.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire