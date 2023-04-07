Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at offensive line

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and after a few first-wave moves, Philadelphia appears locked in on adding pass rushers and offensive linemen.

The Eagles build from the inside out, and after watching two key contributors leave for the AFC, Howie Roseman will likely add reinforcements to the NFL’s top offensive line.

With the offseason quickly moving, we’re looking at Jeff Stoutland’s group early.

Jason Kelce

Kelce put off retirement for another year, returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal. He made his fifth All-Pro team, while not allowing a sack or QB hit, according to PFF.

Cameron Tom

Tom finished his fifth NFL season and first with the Eagles, spending the entire season on the practice squad.

Tom originally entered the NFL with the Saints as a rookie free agent in 2017.

Cam Jurgens

A 23-year-old second-year center who’s played 44 career snaps, Jurgens will first move to right guard in place of Isaac Seumalo.

Sitting behind All-Pro Jason Kelce, Jurgens didn’t play much as a rookie, but he’s shown dominant traits when inserted into the lineup.

Landon Dickerson

The Eagles’ youngest Pro Bowl offensive lineman since Buck Lansford in 1956, Dickerson will look to take the next step to All-Pro status after allowing just one sack this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

Dickerson started every game in 2022 and made his first career Pro Bowl.

Sua Opeta

Opeta arrived in Philadelphia as an undrafted rookie out of Weber State in 2019 and spent most of the 2022 season on the active roster before getting cut and signed to the practice squad late in the season.

Opeta is a serviceable backup and has played in 25 games with four starts in his career.

Tyrese Robinson

Robinson went undrafted in 2022 after playing college ball at Oklahoma; he lined up at guard and tackle there, starting 38 games during his tenure as a Sooner.

Robinson was first signed on October 3, before he was released the day after Thanksgiving. Now, the Eagles have brought him back to the practice squad.

Lane Johnson

An All-Pro and the top right tackle in the NFL, Johnson will retire an Eagle after signing a one-year, $33 million extension.

Johnson made his fourth Pro Bowl and second all-pro team and had the second-highest offensive tackle grade in the NFL this year, according to Pro Football Focus (behind Laremy Tunsil) and the No. 1 pass blocking grade.

Fred Johnson

Johnson played at the University of Florida and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft.

After making the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster, he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson made eight starts in 23 games with Cincinnati during his three years with the team.

Johnson can play guard or tackle, and at 6-7, 325 pounds, he fits what Jeff Stoutland likes.

Roderick Johnson

Johnson was signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster.

He spent time on and off the practice squad and offered some intriguing value.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Johnson in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

Jordan Mailata

The Eagles signed Mailata to a four-year contract extension before the start of last season, so he’s under contract through 2025.

Philadelphia will look for Mailata to take the next steps toward being a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

Jack Driscoll

The Eagles initially selected Driscoll in the fourth round (145th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

During the 2021 season, he appeared in a career-high 512 snaps over nine starts.

IN 2022, Driscoll made three starts across 17 games (one at LT, two at RT) and played a key role for an offense that scored a franchise-record 477 points, including team records in scrimmage TDs (57) and rushing TDs (32).

Julian Good-Jones



The Eagles had Good-Jones in for a workout in November, and he has ties to the organization.

A star offensive tackle with the Calgary Stampeders, Good-Jones originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State after the 2020 NFL draft and was released following training camp.

With Calgary in 2021, Good-Jones played in seven regular-season games, starting seven at right tackle.

Good-Jones started 49 games at Iowa State, was named honorable mention all-Big 12 Conference in 2017 and 2018, and first-team all-conference in 2019.

Jarrid Williams

Signed as an undrafted free agent, Philadelphia Originally released Williams ahead of Training Camp on July 27th.

The 25-year-old, who spent time at the University of Houston and Miami, graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the ACC in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Willians also spent time on the Lions’ practice squad this season.

Brett Toth

The Eagles re-signed Toth after releasing the versatile lineman during the initial wave of free agency.

Toth missed the entire 2022 season on the PUP list with a knee injury suffered late in the 2021 regular-season finale.

The former Army right tackle entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, having appeared in 17 NFL games with one start.

He also has spent time with the Cardinals and will battle Sua Opeta for a roster spot.

NFL Draft prospects

If Philadelphia wants to make a statement about rebuilding in the trenches, then Skoronski would be the guy at No. 10 overall. The Northwestern offensive tackle recorded the 2nd-best vertical (34.5″) and broad jump (9’7″) of the offensive line group at the 2023 NFL Combine, earning an 83 athleticism score.

Guys like Anton Harrison, Parison Johnson, and O’Cyrus Torrence are names to watch.

