Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at DT ahead of NFL draft

The Eagles’ defensive line will look different after Javon Hargrave signed a massive deal with the 49ers.

Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph, and Robert Quinn are free agents who’ll likely weigh their options before deciding on offers from potential playoff teams come September or October.

As it currently stands, Philadelphia will have an inside tackle rotation that includes Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Kentavisu Street as the key participants.

Marlon Tuipulot will be a player to watch, and things could change drastically during the NFL draft.

Kentavius Street

A versatile defensive lineman, Street posted his best career statistics with 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five for loss in 2022 with New Orleans.

Philadelphia will look for Street to play about 45% of the snaps while duplicating his numbers from 2022 and increasing his pressure rate.

Fletcher Cox

Cox returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal after logging seven sacks in 2022.

The four-time All-Pro Totaled 43 tackles, 14 QB hits, 7.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His 7.0 sacks were the most since the 2018 season (career-high 10.5).

Cox had four tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1 TFL, and one quarterback hit in the divisional round win over the Giants, and he’ll look to lead a revamped defensive line.

Jordan Davis

Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

Davis missed several games with an ankle injury. Still, he was so impactful that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

Milton Wiliams

Philadelphia selected Williams in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His coming out party came during the 2021 NFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Buccaneers, where he tallied a career-high-tying four tackles and one pressure over 39 snaps.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two passes defended.

Williams had a career-high eight tackles in the Week 10 loss to Washington.

With Javon Hargrave moving on to San Francisco and Fletcher Cox a year older, Williams has an excellent opportunity to carve out his role as a potential starter.

Marlon Tuipulotu

A star at USC, Tuipulotu was selected by Philadelphia in the 6th round (189th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last season the defensive tackle played in nine games and made one start before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

He logged 16 total tackles, three quarterback pressures, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Tuipuloutu had a career-high five tackles and one fumble recovery in the Week 10 loss to the Commanders.

After suffering an MCL injury, the Eagles signed Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Noah Elliss

The younger brother of current Eagles linebacker Christian Elliss, Noah is the nephew of former Lions’ first-round pick Luther Elliss.

Elliss signed with Mississippi State as a four-star recruit before pivoting to Idaho, where Luther is the defensive line coach.

Signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Elliss was waived for non-football injury during training camp and placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury.

Marvin Wilson

The former Florida State defensive tackle saw action in one regular season contest, logging four tackles in Week 9 against the Texans.

Williams will compete with Marlon Tuipulotu for the final spot in Philadelphia’s rotation.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire