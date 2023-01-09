Eagles 2023 home and away opponents set

The Eagles’ first-place finish in the NFC will give them a first-place NFL schedule in 2023.

With the final regular season Sunday of the year about to end, Philadelphia’s 2023 opponents are set and it’ll be one of the league’s toughest schedules.

The official schedule with dates and times won’t be revealed until the spring, but it is never too early to begin planning trips and predicting outcomes.

2023 home opponents

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking with six 2022 playoff teams heading to Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)

2023 road opponents

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With six playoff teams visiting the Linc, the Birds will hit the road to face four playoff teams including a reunion with Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)

Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)

Reaction

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s toughest schedules with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.

The NFC was the NFL’s toughest division this year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.

They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs just to name a few while playing nine games on the road.

At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top two quarterbacks as well in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire