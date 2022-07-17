Eagles’ 2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the starter, but depending on how things shake out in 2022, that development could quickly change.

Philadelphia has two first-round picks, but the laws of team building state that a championship roster must be sculpted around the quarterback, likely forcing Howie Roseman to evaluate his third-year passer critically.

As training camp approaches, we’ll preview every position on the Eagles roster, starting with the most important position in all sports.

Jalen Hurts

When you talk about conventional roster building, constructing a roster around the skillsets seems like the most likely road to success for the Eagles. The NFL is a league centered around high-profile passers, and Jalen Hurts’ ceiling as a passer in the league has been a cause for discussion since Philadelphia was bounced out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

Hurts has made just 20 starts in his young career, and if he can improve his accuracy and progression, Philadelphia could be a perennial playoff team for years to come.

Hurts spent the offseason working with a quarterbacks coach, and during OTAs, his teammates raved about increased speed in his delivery and overall decision-making.

Gardner Minshew



Minshew would prefer to be a starter. Although backup quarterbacks are a necessary commodity, snagging a third-round pick for the former Jaguars draft pick would help amass more weapons for Jalen Hurts.

With Hurts out against the Jets last season, Minshew completed 80 percent of his passes for 242 yards and two TDs (against zero picks), firmly putting his efficient style of passing on display for teams looking for a stop-gap quarterback.

Minshew, who was traded to Philadelphia last August, has one year left on his rookie contract, which is set to count for $965,000 against the salary cap in 2022, per Over The Cap, so Howie Roseman could choose to stand pat unless a team who suffers a significant injury comes calling.

Reid Sinnett

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jack Anderson, left and Reid Sinnett warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Before landing with the Eagles, Sinnett signed a 2-year, $1,485,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including an average annual salary of $742,500.

In 2022, Sinnett will earn a base salary of $825,000 while carrying a cap hit of $825,000.

A native of Johnston, Iowa, Sinnett enrolled at San Diego University after having an offer from the University of Penn pulled following a coaching staff change. During his final season, Sinnett passed for 3,528 yards and 32 touchdowns versus ten interceptions.

After a brief stint on the Bucs’ practice squad, Sinnett signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad, seeing no NFL action as a rookie.

The Eagles are a quarterback factory, and after Sinnett was waived, Howie Roseman pounced, adding Sinnett to the Philadelphia roster.

With Minshew looking to move on, Sinnett made sense as Philadelphia’s potential No. 2 quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Now Sinnett will look to hold off former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong for the third quarterback spot.

Carson Strong

Strong was one of the top passers in college football over the last three seasons, ranking first in completions (852), fourth in pass yards (9,368), and second in pass touchdowns (74). His 4,175 passing yards in 2021 were the third-most in Mountain West history.

After going undrafted in April’s NFL draft, Strong got a signing bonus of $20,000 and has $320,000 guaranteed on his contract. That’s a huge amount of guaranteed money for an undrafted rookie.

