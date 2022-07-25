Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Wide Receiver

The days are finally here, as the Eagles are just 24 hours away from reporting to training camp at the NovaCare Complex, with the first practice set for July 27.

Howie Roseman has surrounded quarterback Jalen Hurts with a game-changing wideout after acquiring A.J. Brown via trade, and the Birds could have one of the NFL’s most explosive passing games.

Here’s a preview of Philadelphia’s wide receiver position.

A.J. Brown

The acquisition of Brown via trade during the first round made this group a legit top-10 unit.

Brown could be in line for an All-Pro season as a physical specimen that gives the wide receiving corps some severe juice.

DeVonta Smith

The 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Smith was as good as advertised and could have even more yardage if not for some struggles by Jalen Hurts.

The 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Smith was as good as advertised and could have even more yardage if not for some struggles by Jalen Hurts.

Smith broke DeSean Jackson’s rookie record for receiving yards and firmly established himself as a true No. 1 wideout.

Quez Watkins

After amassing just 106 yards as a rookie, Watkins raised his play in 2021, logging 647-yards and receiving on 43 receptions with one touchdown and plenty of big plays.

After amassing just 106 yards as a rookie, Watkins raised his play in 2021, logging 647-yards and receiving on 43 receptions with one touchdown and plenty of big plays.

Howie Roseman loves Watkins, and he’s clearly the third option depending on the draft.

Jalen Reagor

A disappointment through two seasons, Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

A disappointment through two seasons, Reagor has 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor has averaged just 24.8 yards per game, and according to Reuben Franks, the only wide receivers in Eagles history to start at least 20 games and averaged fewer yards per game are 1984 1st-round pick Kenny Jackson and undrafted Greg Lewis, now the Chiefs’ running backs coach under Andy Reid.

Zach Pascal

A favorite of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Pascal has averaged 41 catches for 540 yards and four TDs the last three seasons, and he could make Reagor the odd man out.

A favorite of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Pascal has averaged 41 catches for 540 yards and four TDs the last three seasons, and he could make Reagor the odd man out.

Greg Ward

Ward caught 53 passes in 2020 but dropped to seven last year as the Eagles tried desperately to work Reagor into the offense.

Ward caught 53 passes in 2020 but dropped to seven last year as the Eagles tried desperately to work Reagor into the offense.

He’s a trusted receiver, yet he’ll struggle to find a spot on the roster.

Britain Covey, WR, Utah

A high school quarterback who transitioned to the receiver at Utah, Covey is a 25-year-old return specialist who set the school record for career punt return yards (1,092) and ranks in the top three in program history in career punt returns (92), receptions (184), and all-purpose yards (4,241).

The special team’s aspect could get Covey over the hump, with Philadelphia looking for a significant improvement in that area.

Keric Wheatfall, WR , Fresno State

Wheatfall played in all 13 games at Fresno State in 2021, starting in eight games, as he finished as the team’s third-leading receiver with 38 receptions for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Devon Allen

A 27-year-old former Oregon Ducks wide receiver who passed on the NFL to chase a track and field career, Allen is a three-time National Champion in the 110-meter hurdles and a two-time Olympian who recently worked out for the NFL scouts at Oregon’s Pro Day.

Allen hasn’t played football since 2016, and his best season came in 2014 when he caught 41 passes for 684 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a knee injury during the opening kickoff of the Rose Bowl.

Josh Hammond

Hammond, 23, signed with the Jaguars in 2022 after going undrafted out of Florida in 2020, and his only NFL action came last season when he played in two games, logging 13 official snaps.

Deon Cain

Cain made plays during the OTA period and is a player to watch if Philadelphia moves on from Jalen Reagor.

John Hightower

Hightower spent the 2021 season on the practice squad and will look to regain his form from his rookie season.

