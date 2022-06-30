Eagles 2022 season: Kyzir White on list of most important players

Under-the-radar free agent pickup makes list of most important Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2022 season.

25. Quez Watkins

24. Gardner Minshew

23. T.J. Edwards

22. Marcus Epps

21. Landon Dickerson

20. Jake Elliott

19. Brandon Graham

18. Jordan Davis

17. Kyzir White

Because the Eagles ended up adding Haason Reddick and A.J. Brown and James Bradberry, another key free agent signing has gone under the radar.

Don’t forget about Kyzir White.

The Eagles were able to land the talented 26-year-old linebacker on a relatively cheap 1-year deal. White thought he was going to cash in this offseason but free agency went differently than he expected.

“It definitely did,” he said. “But everything happens for a reason and I’m glad I’m here now. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be and I feel like I’m going to make this thing work.”

The Eagles gave White a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed and the potential to earn up to $5 million with incentives. But it’s clearly a prove-it deal for White, who had a breakout season with the Chargers in 2021.

In his fourth NFL season, White started all 17 games for the Chargers and finished the year with 144 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions and 7 tackles for loss. A converted college safety, White is known for his coverage ability from the linebacker position. He was ranked as ProFootballFocus’s 20th-best linebacker in 2021.

“A favorite of mine. I really enjoyed coaching him,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this offseason. “He’s a really good, instinctive guy. When I think of Kyzir, I think of instincts and toughness.

“And he can really see the game. Was a college safety so he can run. An outstanding tackler and a guy that can really show up every day at practice and give you everything he has. And he was really productive for us.”

Story continues

It’s important to note that Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Staley are longtime friends who grew up playing AAU basketball against each other. So perhaps Staley has given Gannon a blueprint for how to use White.

One of the biggest storylines going into training camp will be how Gannon uses his linebackers. The Eagles finally have some depth at the position with White, T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean and Davion Taylor. There’s a good chance Gannon will be mixing and matching to find the best combinations.

If White plays like he did last year, there’s a good chance the Eagles will look to extend him during this upcoming season.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube