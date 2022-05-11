Eagles 2022 schedule: Ranking the destinations for must-see road matchups

The Eagles and 31 other teams around the NFL will find out the dates and times for their 17-game gauntlet in 2022 and the destinations this season aren’t that appealing.

With the Raiders gone from the schedule, fans lose an opportunity to visit Las Vegas, while opponents like Miami, Tampa Bay, and both Los Angeles teams (Rams, Chargers) are missing from the schedule as well, with cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, Chicago, Phoenix and Houston headlining the non-NFC East road trips.

With the NFL schedule release just one day away, here’s a ranking of road destinations based on the matchup and potential for pre and post-game fun.

Arizona Cardinals, Glendale State Farm Stadium



Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray put on a show the first time they met in 2020, and the Eagles’ third-year quarterback is now much improved and he’ll arrive in the desert with two outstanding weapons on the outside.

Philadelphia hasn’t won in Arizona since 2001, but fans will definitely enjoy the weather.

Houston Texans, NRG Stadium Houston

Philadelphia is undefeated in Houston, and they are 5-0 all-time against the Texans. The weather will be amazing regardless of when the game is scheduled and Eagles fans will get an up-close look at Derek Stingley Jr.

Chicago Bears, Soldier Field

Philadelphia will face Chicago on the road for the first time since the “Double Doink” playoff win in 2019, and fans will get the chance to see an improved Justin Fields.

Indianpolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium and the surrounding downtown area is an amazing experience regardless of the weather and Eagles fans will get another shot at facing Matt Ryan in the team’s first visit to Lucas Oil Stadium since 2014.

The Eagles haven’t lost to the Colts since 2006.

Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium hasn’t been kind to the Eagles lately but fans will definitely pack the building for a crucial must-see matchup with playoff implications.

Philadelphia will enter the road contest on a three-game losing streak against Dallas, with Jalen Hurts currently 0-2 in his two starts against the Cowboys.

New York Giants, MetLife Stadium

Eagles fans spent all summer at the Jersey shore, so it won’t be that urgent of a trip, but the game holds more weight now that the Giants have a competent coach in Brian Daboll and GM in Joe Schoen.

Philadelphia is 13-3 in their last 16 games against the Giants, splitting the season series last year.

Washington Commanders, FedEx Field

The Eagles will face Carson Wentz for the first time and it’ll be a short trip down to Prince George’s County.

The Eagles are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings with the Commanders and fans should again invade the stadium.

Detroit LIons, Ford Field



Detroit Lions

Darius Slay will get his fries from Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken as 2022 will be the second consecutive season the Eagles head to Detroit.

Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak against the Lions last year and the Eagles are 3-2 all-time at Ford Field.

