Eagles 2022 positional outlook: Upgrade or downgrade?

The Eagles are just hours away from kicking off their first only open practice of the 2022 training camp, and the upgraded talent on the roster will be on display.

Philadelphia added a game changer at wide receiver, and the Birds return the best offensive line in the NFL while adding even more depth at center.

On defense, the Eagles sought out major upgrades by adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, finally giving Jonathan Gannon the versatile weapons he needs for his defense to flourish.

When upgraded or downgraded a position, we’re looking for a higher standard of play, with added components to a vastly improved roster.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The only addition to the roster was Carson Strong, and the strong-armed quarterback from Nevada is well-liked within the organization.

Jalen Hurts’ development took a significant leap after an offseason working with noted QB guru Tom House. The Eagles’ 24-year-old quarterback has improved his accuracy and decision-making through the first week of training camp.

Hurts has added some components to his game, so the position has improved since last year.

Upgrade

RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy brooks was the only addition as an undrafted free agent.

Jordan Howard is still on the open market, leaving Philadelphia will four running backs who all carry a similar skill set.

Miles Sanders will look to earn his first 1,000-yard rushing season with free agency looming, while Kenneth Gainwell will look for increased snaps as a second-year dual-threat.

Boston Scott will be a factor, and Jason Huntley should find a presence on special teams.

The unit remained the same

[pickup_prop id=”26651″>

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added A.J. Brown to the roster via a blockbuster draft night trade, while Zach Pascal signed as an unrestricted free agent.

Brown gives the Eagles a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver, while DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins give the Birds a dynamic trio worthy of a top-10 ranking.

Story continues

Britain Covey is looking to make the team an undrafted free agent, while Jalen Reagor will also look to secure a spot on the roster.

Major upgrade

TE

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

With the Eagles moving on from Zach Ertz in 2021, Dallas Goedert is the unquestioned star at the position, but overall production could drop.

Jack Stoll will look to add the role of pass catcher to his arsenal, while rookie Grant Calcaterra will look to rekindle past chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

Richard Rodgers is back, while Tyree Jackson will start the year on the PUP list.

Downgrade from 2021

OL

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s top offensive line added Cam Jurgens from Nebraska and return Isaac Seumalo at guard.

Philadelphia goes two or three deep at each position, and the unit was among the league’s best in 2021 without the retired Brandon Brooks.

Upgrade

DL

Jul 29, 2022; Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added Jordan Davis via the NFL draft, and they’ll get Brandon Graham back.

Every position has depth and versatility, including several key players like Marlon Tuipulotu and Milton Williams.

Davis is a future star at the position, adding juice to the lineup.

Upgrade

LB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After years of ignoring the position, Philadelphia addressed the linebacker group with significant additions in Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Nakobe Dean.

T.J. Edwards has improved, while Davion Taylor returns from injury.

Upgrade

CB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added James Bradberry after he was released by the Giants, giving Jonathan a solid trio at the cornerback position.

Zech McPhearson will be a player to watch in year two, while undrafted cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Josh Jobe could make things interesting.

Upgrade

S

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

With Marcus Epps ever improving, Philadelphia moved on from Rodney McLeod at the position while adding Jaquiski tart in free agency.

K’Von Wallace and Anthony Harris return at the position, along with Andre Chachere, who moved over from cornerback.

Position remains the same

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire