Eagles 2022 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at TE?

We’re previewing the Eagles 2022 offseason by position and the next stop is at tight end, where Philadelphia will look to find an impact player outside of Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles currently have five tight ends on the roster, and that includes Tyree Jackson, a former quarterback who could miss the bulk of the next season with a torn ACL.

Here’s a preview of the Eagles tight end position heading into free agency and the draft.

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs in a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

A star at the tight end position, Goedert averaged 61.4 yards per game in the 10 regular season games after Zach Ertz was traded, and in the playoffs, he had 6 catches for 92 yards. Goedert will start the first year of a four-year, $57 million contract.

Tyree Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A former quarterback who transitioned to tight end, Jackson made the 53-man roster despite Philadelphia knowing that he’d miss the first half of the season with a back injury.

Richard Rodgers

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers (85) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers has been on and off the Eagles roster for the past four years and he’s simply a guy to install when the numbers are low.

Jack Stoll

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Jack Stoll (89) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

An undrafted tight end out of Nebraska, Stoll logged 4 receptions on the season for 12-yards and could be a player to watch behind Dallas Goedert.

Stoll is a very solid blocker and ended up playing 331 snaps (30%) on offense in 2021.

Noah Togiai

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 08: Noah Togiai #83 and Christian Elliss #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on January 08, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles really like Togiai a couple years ago when they signed him as a UDFA from Oregon State but he was eventually released and landed with the Colts. A likely practice squad candidate, Togiai will need a huge summer to make the roster.

NFL free agent options

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) and defensive back Nasir Adderley (24) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Veterans like Eric Ebron, Blake Jarwin, and Jared Cook are available on the open market as successful pass catchers.

NFL Draft options

Nov 06, 2021; Laramie, WY, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) makes a catch against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia looks to add a tight end via the draft, players like Trey McBride, Greg Dulcich, Jelani Woods, Jalen Wydermyer, and Jake Ferguson could all be options in the second round.

