Eagles 2022 offseason preview: Philadelphia looking to add OL depth

We’re previewing the Eagles’ 2022 offseason by position and the next stop is at offensive line, where Philadelphia could look to add even more depth to the NFL’s top unit.

All-world right guard Brandon Brooks is retiring, and the Eagles currently have 11 offensive linemen on the roster, along with Nate Herbig deciding on whether to sign his restricted free agent tender.

Here’s a preview of Philadelphia’s offensive front position heading into the draft.

Jason Kelce

The future Hall of Famer returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

Jack Anderson

A versatile offensive guard, Anderson can play center and is a favorite of GM Howie Roseman.

Sua Opeta

Another versatile guard, Opeta may never pan out as a starter, but he’s played meaningful snaps.

Isaac Seumalo

The former starter at right guard, Seumalo could find himself at right guard or among a deep group of backups.

Kayode Awosika

The former University of Buffalo offensive guard spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad before seeing time in the regular-season finale.

Landon Dickerson

The former Alabama star was drafted to play center but could end up as an All-Pro guard when his career ends.

Dickerson was dominant at times as a rookie and pairs well with Jordan Mailata to form one of the NFL’s top duos on the left side.

Le'Raven Clark

A former teammate of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, Clark signed a one-year extension and provides depth at both tackle spots.

Andre Dillard

The former 2019 first-round pick finds himself as a backup left tackle and a valuable player for a team that prides itself on offensive line depth.

With two years remaining on his deal, Howie Roseman will only part ways with Dillard for the right price.

Lane Johnson

The 31-year-old Johnson is an All-Pro and still among the top right tackles in the NFL.

Jordan Mailata

Now one of the richest left tackles in football, Mailata will now work to make his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Jack Driscoll

Driscoll’s season ended due to injury, but he’s a talented player capable of playing guard and or tackle.

Brett Toth

The former Army star is a talented two-way player who’s recovering from knee surgery.

NFL Draft

Players like Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa), Zion Johnson (Boston College), Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), Tyler Smith (Tulsa), and Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) could all be first or second-round offensive line options.

