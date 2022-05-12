Eagles 2022 NFL schedule leaks: Everything we know

The Eagles have known their 2022 NFL regular season opponents for months now, but in just a few hours, fans and experts alike will find out the when, where and who of the schedule release.

Philadelphia will play their normal allotment of NFC East games, along with matchups against the AFC South and NFC North.

The schedule also features matchups against the Saints, Steelers, and Cardinals as well. With the schedule release looming, here are five must-see games for fans that’ll involve the Eagles this season.

The NFL has now leaked a handful of games involving Philadelphia and follow along to track the schedule up until the actual release on Thursday night.

Eagles host Vikings in Week 2

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans will get an up-close view of the Vikings’ 2020 first-round pick.

Eagles season opener at Lions



In back-to-back seasons, Philadelphia will travel to Detroit to face the Lions. A season-opening victory could catapult the Birds.

NFL schedule leak: Jalen Hurts and the #Eagles will open up their season in Detroit vs. the #Lions, per @Jeff_McLane. That's a 1:00 EST start on FOX. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2022

Eagles at Cowboys on Christmas Eve

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In a game that most certainly will have playoff implications, the Eagles will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 16 and on Christmas Eve.

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys Late-season game on Christmas Eve between a pair of division rivals could have significant implications on NFC East standings and playoff seeding. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) May 12, 2022

