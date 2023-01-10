Eagles’ 2022 NFL regular season statistical leaders on offense
The 2022 NFL regular season has concluded and as the Eagles (14-3) enjoy their bye week and start preparing for the divisional round of the playoffs, we’ll start to look back at individual accomplishments.
Passing: Jalen Hurts – 3,701 yards
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts improved on his 2021 numbers, despite missing two games, and his 3,701 yards were good enough for 10th in the NFL.
NFL Passing yards leader: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes finished 2022 with a league-high and career-high 5,250 passing yards, his second career season topping 5,000 yards.
Passing touchdowns: Jalen Hurts -- 22
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Hurts had 22 touchdown passes in 2022, good enough for 14th in the NFL and an improvement of six scores over his 2021 numbers.
NFL passing touchdowns leader: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes also led the NFL in passing touchdowns for the second time in his career with 41 scores via the pass.
Rushing yards -- Miles Sanders -- 1,269
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
After going his first three seasons without a 1,000-yard campaign, Sanders finished 2022 as the fifth leading rusher in the NFL.
NFL Rushing Yards Leader: Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs
Jacobs logged 1,653 yards this season and will be a highly sought-after free agent.
Rushing touchdowns -- Jalen Hurts-- 13
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Hurts led the Eagles in rushing touchdowns as the starting quarterback on the team and was fourth in the NFL.
NFL rushing touchdowns leaders: Jamaal Williams 17
Williams had a 1,000-yard season and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns.
Receiving yards -- A.J. Brown -- 1,496
Brown finished four yards shy of 1,500 on the season and logged 11 touchdowns.
NFL receiving yards leader: Justin Jefferson
The Vikings star led the NFL in catches and yards.
Receiving Touchdowns -- A.J. Brown -- 11
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Brown was four yards shy of 1,500 on the season and led the Eagles with 11 touchdown receptions, third-best in the NFL.
NFL leader in receiving touchdowns: Davante Adams
Even with all the chaos in Las Vegas, Adams had 100 catches, for 1,516 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.
Total yards -- Jalen Hurts -- 4,461
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts accounted for 4,461 combined passing, rushing, and receiving yards this season.
NFL total yards leader: Patrick Mahomes
Combined with his 358 rushing yards and six receiving yards, Mahomes also broke the NFL record for most total yards in a season with 5,614. He broke Drew Brees’ single-season mark of 5,562 total passing and rushing yards from 2011.
Receptionns -- DeVonta Smith -- 95
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Smith led the Eagles with a franchise position record of 95 catches at wide receiver.
NFL catch leader in 2022: Justin Jefferson 128
