Eagles’ 2022 NFL regular season statistical leaders on offense

The 2022 NFL regular season has concluded and as the Eagles (14-3) enjoy their bye week and start preparing for the divisional round of the playoffs, we’ll start to look back at individual accomplishments.

Passing: Jalen Hurts – 3,701 yards

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts improved on his 2021 numbers, despite missing two games, and his 3,701 yards were good enough for 10th in the NFL.

NFL Passing yards leader: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes finished 2022 with a league-high and career-high 5,250 passing yards, his second career season topping 5,000 yards.

Passing touchdowns: Jalen Hurts -- 22

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Hurts had 22 touchdown passes in 2022, good enough for 14th in the NFL and an improvement of six scores over his 2021 numbers.

NFL passing touchdowns leader: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes also led the NFL in passing touchdowns for the second time in his career with 41 scores via the pass.

Rushing yards -- Miles Sanders -- 1,269

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After going his first three seasons without a 1,000-yard campaign, Sanders finished 2022 as the fifth leading rusher in the NFL.

NFL Rushing Yards Leader: Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs

Jacobs logged 1,653 yards this season and will be a highly sought-after free agent.

Rushing touchdowns -- Jalen Hurts-- 13

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts led the Eagles in rushing touchdowns as the starting quarterback on the team and was fourth in the NFL.

NFL rushing touchdowns leaders: Jamaal Williams 17

Williams had a 1,000-yard season and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Receiving yards -- A.J. Brown -- 1,496

Brown finished four yards shy of 1,500 on the season and logged 11 touchdowns.

NFL receiving yards leader: Justin Jefferson

The Vikings star led the NFL in catches and yards.

Receiving Touchdowns -- A.J. Brown -- 11

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was four yards shy of 1,500 on the season and led the Eagles with 11 touchdown receptions, third-best in the NFL.

Story continues

NFL leader in receiving touchdowns: Davante Adams

Even with all the chaos in Las Vegas, Adams had 100 catches, for 1,516 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.

Total yards -- Jalen Hurts -- 4,461

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts accounted for 4,461 combined passing, rushing, and receiving yards this season.

NFL total yards leader: Patrick Mahomes

Combined with his 358 rushing yards and six receiving yards, Mahomes also broke the NFL record for most total yards in a season with 5,614. He broke Drew Brees’ single-season mark of 5,562 total passing and rushing yards from 2011.

Receptionns -- DeVonta Smith -- 95

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith led the Eagles with a franchise position record of 95 catches at wide receiver.

NFL catch leader in 2022: Justin Jefferson 128

The Vikings star led the NFL in catches and yards.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire