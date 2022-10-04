What’s new with the Eagles in 2022?

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Glendale this Sunday for an exciting matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cards finally found some positive momentum in Carolina last week with a 26-16 win and are looking to finally win a home game. The Eagles will be no small task in doing so, however.

General manager Howie Roseman had an excellent offseason, one where he was aggressive in adding premier talent to both sides of the ball. The highlight of the bunch, of course, was acquiring wideout A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

Brown has been excellent for the Eagles to this point in the season with 404 yards in his first four games. He and second-year wideout Devonta Smith make one of the league’s best receiver duos.

Roseman did plenty more to poise his Eagles for a playoff run. He signed former Cardinal Haason Reddick to a three-year deal, a player the Cards had interest in bringing back. Ultimately, Reddick wanted to return to his hometown.

Just before the start of the regular season, Roseman acquired slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Saints. It was a surprising move, but amidst contract fallouts with the Saints, Johnson was on the trade block.

The Eagles also signed former Giants cornerback James Bradberry, who has been phenomenal in his first four games. He and fellow Pro Bowl caliber cornerback Darius Slay have been lights out for the Eagles defense.

Philadelphia selected DT Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick, a move that has made their rush defense one of the best in the NFL. Their defensive line, highlighted by Davis and Fletcher Cox, is among the league’s best.

The Eagles are a very complete roster and the Cardinals will need to play to their potential for four quarters to win this one. Take a look below at just how much talent the Eagles added this offseason.

Eagles’ key offseason additions

WR A.J. Brown

OLB Hasson Reddick

CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

CB James Bradberry

ILB Kyzir White

DT Jordan Davis

Eagles’ key offseason losses

G Brandon Brooks

CB Steven Nelson

S Rodney McLeod

