Eagles 2021 training camp preview: Wide Receiver

With Eagles training camp about two weeks away, we’re taking a look at each positional group by previewing what’s to come.

Quarterback, Running Back.

Today we focus on a talented, but unknown wide receivers group that could finally take the next step thanks to DeVonta Smith’s arrival.

The Participants

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia will bring nine wide receivers to camp in two weeks, with several positions set for intense camp battles. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR 6-2 225 24 3 Stanford Jhamon Ausbon 48 WR 6-2 217 21 R Texas A&M Travis Fulgham 13 WR 6-2 215 25 3 Old Dominion John Hightower 82 WR 6-2 190 25 2 Boise State Jalen Reagor 18 WR 5-11 197 22 2 TCU DeVonta Smith 6 WR 6-0 170 22 R Alabama Michael Walker 17 WR 5-11 194 24 2 Boston College Greg Ward 84 WR 5-11 190 26 3 Houston Quez Watkins 16 WR 6-0 193 23 2 Southern Mississippi

Current Depth Chart

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor carries the ball during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor Z -- Starter Quez Watkins Jhamon Ausbon John Hightower Wide receiver DeVonta Smith X -- Starter Travis Fulgham J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Slot WR Travis Fulgham -- Starter Greg Ward Michael Walker Smith is the new No. 1 wide receiver after the Eagles selected the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 10 overall pick. His presence should immediately make life easier for Jalen Reagor as become the roster's most polished route runner. Fulgham will have a chance to build on his breakout season and could make Philadelphia that much more dangerous if he gets to work against smaller defenders in the slot. Watkins, Hightower, and Arcega-Whiteside must earn roster spots. The eagles’ undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M’, Jhamon Ausbon, could make two more spots expendable.

New Faces

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith puts his helmet back on after drinking water during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Heisman Trophy winner is ready to be the guy for Philadelphia from day one, while Michael Walker could land a role in the slot and on special teams. Ausbon had 66 catches for 872 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019 before opting out of the Aggies 2020 season.

Camp Battles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) in action prior to the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

With Smith, Reagor, and Ward or Fulgham entrenched as the likely starters, the role of red zone threat and backup z could come down to a battle between Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins.

53 man roster candidates

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) uses an elastic ball training aid as players and head coach Nick Sirianni look on during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Smith, Reagor, Ward, and Fulgham should be a lock to make the roster. Michael Walker's ability on special teams could make him a dark-horse candidate. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside needs a strong training camp to make the roster, while Quez Watkins and John Hightower could battle for the final spot. Watkins looks stronger and more explosive this summer and fits what Nick Sirianni wants in his underneath players.

Storylines to watch

Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside participates in a drill during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Without a doubt, it's the 2019 second-round pick and his quest to avoid being waived or traded after two frustrating seasons at wide receiver. A red zone monster at Stanford and bonafide star, Arcega-Whiteside has yet to record 20 catches during his NFL career and his disappointing play is further highlighted by the development of guys like Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, A.J. Brown, Darius Slayton, Deebo Samuel, and Mecole Hardman.

