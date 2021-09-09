Eagles 2021 season hype video has simple message: Go Birds

Eagles hype video is different but perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's not exactly the most hype-ish of hype videos.

But the Eagles' 2021 version is beautifully on point and undeniably gets the job done.

We're hyped up.

From Jason Kelce's picturesque start and finish to Brandon Graham smack talking anything that resembles a human being, the Eagles' hype video leading up to Sunday's season opener has it all.

And something about DeVonta Smith laughing, smiling and saying "Go Birds" just gives us chills.

This one definitely encapsulates football season in Philly and the Delaware Valley.

Go Birds, indeed.

