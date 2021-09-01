Eagles 2021 practice squad: Tracking all the signings after final cuts

Eagles 2021 practice squad tracker: Building to 16-man squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After putting together their initial 53-man roster, the Eagles are now in the process of creating their 16-member practice squad.

Thanks to new practice squad rule implemented last year, the practice squad is bigger and more important than ever.

“When we think about our roster going into the season, we talk about two parts,” GM Howie Roseman said on Tuesday. “We talk about the 70-man roster that we have with our practice squad guys, our 16 guys and our international player, Matt Leo, and then the 53 guys.”

Here’s a tracker for all the Eagles’ practice squad signings:

OG Sua Opeta: Opeta is coming back to the practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Opeta has been with the Eagles since 2019 and played in eight games with two starts last season.

RB Jason Huntley (per NJ.com’s Mike Kaye): After a strong start to training camp with the Eagles, Huntley suffered a ribs injury that slowed him down. But he has pure speed and kick return ability.

CB Craig James (per NJ.com’s Mike Kaye): A special teams standout, James didn’t do enough to make the roster but sticks around on the practice squad.

CB Michael Jacquet: The long cornerback is back on the practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jacquet has had his struggles but the Eagles have worked with him for two years.

*DE Matt Leo: Roseman confirmed during his press conference on Tuesday that Leo will be kept on the Eagles’ practice squad as an extra 17th member. The 29-year-old Australian is from the NFL’s International Pathway Program and is an exempt player for the practice squad.

* International exemption; 17th player

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube