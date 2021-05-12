Eagles 2021 NFL schedule leaks: Everything we know

The NFL will announce the Philadelphia Eagles complete 2021 schedule with dates and times at 7:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening. Games are being leaked and as we try to keep up with all the information, here’s what we know.

Season Opener cofirmed

Jan 3, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will open the 2021 NFL regular season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons and Kyle Pitts.

Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) with head coach Jon Gruden against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will travel to Las Vegas for the first time ever and face the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. The game will start at 4:05 p.m. and be broadcast locally on FOX-29.

Eagles at Giants in Week 12

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Eagles will travel to the Meadowlands in Week 12 to face the Giants on the road, according to the NY Post. That game will take place on Thanksgiving weekend.

