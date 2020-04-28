The Eagles' final 2020 draft pick, Stanford linebacker Casey Toohill, didn't move the needle very much for Birds fans. But a look at his combine numbers could raise some eyebrows, and perhaps offer insight to his on-field potential.

A site called mockdraftable.com contains statistics for all NFL Combine participants dating back to 1999. Search for any player who did the Combine, and it will reveal their height, weight, 40-yard dash time, 3-cone drill and more. It will also provide comparisons to other players at their position whose Combine numbers most closely resemble the stats for the player for whom you searched.

Toohill's numbers rank among the top tier in the database for height, weight, and arm length, as well as broad jump and vertical leap. And a look at Toohill's closest comps shows a name familiar to Eagles fans: LB/DE Connor Barwin, now the special assistant to GM Howie Roseman.

Barwin played four seasons for the Eagles from 2013-2016, collecting 31.5 sacks, and making the Pro Bowl in 2014. He was drafted by the Texans in the 2nd round in 2009. A look at the Combine numbers for Barwin and Toohill is strikingly similar:

Barwin didn't make a splash until his third NFL season, and largely played outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, but his athleticism and agility helped make him a solid 10-year NFL veteran, totalling 56.5 career sacks. If the Eagles can get anywhere close to that from Toohill, the 233rd pick in the draft, that would certainly be a feather in Howie Roseman's cap.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

Story continues

More on the Eagles

Eagles' 2020 draft pick Casey Toohill reminiscent of former Eagles sack man Connor Barwin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia