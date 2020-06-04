Eagles 2020 breakout candidate: Will Jalen Reagor have a big rookie season?

Over the next two weeks, I'm taking a look at 10 Eagles players who might be primed for a breakout season in 2020. I have already looked at Boston Scott, K'Von Wallace, Sidney Jones and T.J. Edwards.

Up today: Jalen Reagor

Age: 21

How acquired: Drafted in 1st round (No. 21)

Entering: Year 1

There will be high expectations for the Eagles' first-round pick during his rookie season. The Eagles chose Reagor over several other options, including Justin Jefferson, who might have been the more pro-ready player. But they chose him because of his speed and big play-making ability.

There's no question the Eagles can use a big-time playmaker on offense.

After DeSean Jackson went down last season, the main element the Eagles lacked on offense was elite speed. While Reagor didn't run very well at the combine, putting up a 4.47, he was much faster at his virtual pro day and those faster numbers backed up what the Eagles saw on tape. They think they're getting a speedy and explosive player.

DraftKings right now has the over/under number on receiving yards for Reagor as a rookie at 650.5.

To put that number into perspective, there have been just seven players in Eagles history to have 651 receiving yards in their rookie seasons. In the last 30 years, the only three are Jordan Matthews in 2014, Jeremy Maclin in 2009 and DeSean Jackson in 2008.

One reason why Reagor has the chance to hit the over on that prop bet is because he should have some opportunity. The Eagles need him to get involved early on in his career because there are significant question marks at the position. The top two returning receivers in 2020 are Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. And Greg Ward is a nice piece but shouldn't keep Reagor off the field.

Now, it won't be easy for a rookie receiver to come in and make an impact, especially in a year where there were no OTAs or minicamps. And maybe the Eagles' goal is to bring Reagor along slowly. But they shouldn't.

Story continues

Reagor should get ample playing time to start his rookie season and it should increase as the year goes on. With all that opportunity and with his explosive ability, he has a real chance for a big rookie season.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Eagles 2020 breakout candidate: Will Jalen Reagor have a big rookie season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia