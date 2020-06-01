Eagles 2020 breakout candidate: Can Boston Scott keep it going?

Over the next two weeks, we're taking a look at 10 Eagles players who might be primed for a breakout season in 2020.

Up first: Boston Scott

Age: 25

How acquired: Signed off Saints practice squad in December 2018

Entering: Year 3

Some would argue that Scott already broke out against the Giants in Week 17, when he had three rushing touchdowns and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but now we need to see Scott play at a high level consistently.

There's been a lot of buzz around the Eagles' possibly adding a veteran free agent running back to the mix, but even if they do, Scott should still have a chance to have a significant role with the Eagles. Will he do enough to be the true No. 2 after Miles Sanders?

It certainly seems like he has that potential. And a Sanders-Scott 1-2 punch could be a long-term thing if he continues to progress.

Remember, for as good as Scott was at times in the 2019 season, he still has just 61 career carries. But what was certainly encouraging was the way Scott played down the stretch when the Eagles needed him to show up. In the last four games of the regular season, Scott had 151 yards rushing and 199 yards receiving; he averaged 87.5 scrimmage yards per game during that span.

And despite his limited height (5-6), Scott has a nose for the end zone. That natural leverage and his stout build (he's listed at 203 pounds) help him score touchdowns. He scored five touchdowns on 61 carries in 2020 and three of them were 2-yarders.

On runs where the Eagles needed 1 to 5 yards for a first down, Scott converted 12 times, including 4 touchdowns.

During last season, Scott showed off his versatile set of skills. He's a good runner between the tackles, but has the ability to be shifty in open space, catch out of the backfield and even return kicks and punts.

Story continues

Scott was originally selected in the 6th round by the Saints out of Louisiana Tech in the 2018 draft. The Eagles' signed him off the Saints' practice squad in Week 15 back in 2018.

At Louisiana Tech, Scott in his senior season had 1,228 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, while also handling kick return duties his last three years. He had just 32 receptions in college but it's a part of his game that was underutilized back then. He ended up with 24 catches in his second NFL season once he finally got on the field.

Scott began the 2019 season on the Eagles' practice squad but was called up in October and ended up being a big reason the Birds got into the playoffs.

Last season, Scott ended up third on the team in all-purpose yards with 721. But there's still room for growth and it's up to Scott to solidify his role in 2020.

