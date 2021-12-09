Eagles have 2 players make PFF’s 2021 Third-Quarter All-Pro Team

We’re almost at the end of the 2021 NFL regular season and with the Eagles on their bye week, Pro Football Focus recently unveiled its third-quarter all-pro team.

Even with Philadelphia currently at 6-7 on the season, the Birds still had two players make the list, with Jason Kelce making the second team and Darius Slay logging first-team honors.

Second Team: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce keeps playing at an extremely high level, flashing absurd athleticism for the position that allows him to make some blocks in the run game other centers couldn’t dream of. He has allowed 15 pressures in 13 games. FLEX-D DARIUS SLAY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Big Play Slay lived up to his nickname over the past month of play, getting in the end zone on both an interception and a fumble return for the Eagles. Slay has allowed just a 71.2 passer rating and is a threat to score any time he gets his hands on the ball.

Chiefs rookie center Creed Humphrey was the first team center, and Tom Brady was the first-team quarterback.

