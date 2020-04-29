Eagles’ 1st-round pick Jalen Reagor already communicating with Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and more

Normally, this is the time of year Eagles draft picks would be preparing for rookie minicamp and then for OTAs with their veteran teammates.

That isn't happening this year.

During these unusual times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles are having virtual OTAs. But that hasn't stopped first-round pick Jalen Reagor from getting to know his new teammates.

On 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday morning, Reagor listed some of the guys he's been in contact with since getting draft last Thursday: Alshon Jeffery, Miles Sanders, Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz and more.

Yes, he listed Jeffery first.

"(Jeffery) just welcomed me," Reagor said. "He told me be ready to come down to work and have one mindset, be ready to win."

While there have been outside questions about Jeffery's future with the organization, the team has continued to publicly say they want to get him healthy. And it appears that Jeffery is still a part of the team, enough so to reach out to a rookie at his position.

Reagor said he has spoken to Wentz multiple times since getting drafted. Wentz has his hands full right now - he became a father for the first time earlier this week - but Reagor has already been able to tell Wentz is a "standup guy."

"I can already tell [Wentz is] ready to work," Reagor said. "A lot of guys welcomed me. I'm just ready to get around those guys and mold and grow with those guys."

Reagor's conversations with Jackson have been very similar to those with Jeffery. Jackson told Reagor he's happy to have him and gave him the same message: be ready to work hard.

Reagor, 21, is still getting used to calling Jackson a teammate.

"I'm a highlight junkie. I watch a lot of guys," Reagor said. "It was crazy just watching D-Jack on YouTube and I'm like, ‘man, this is my teammate!'"

One thing Reagor and Jackson have in common is speed. In addition to adding Reagor during the draft, the Eagles also brought in a bunch of other speed players.

Combine them with Jackson and Sanders and now all of a sudden, the Eagles have an offense that looks really fast, at least on paper.

"I feel like we have a track team now," Reagor said. "It'll be fun. I'm just expecting a lot of speed and a lot of wins."

Reagor ran a disappointing 4.47 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine, but that didn't scare off the Eagles, and for good reason. Reagor dropped his combine weight and ran impressive times in a virtual pro day and he had excellent play speed, according to advanced stats.

So how fast is he?

"Just ready to show you guys how fast I really am," Reagor said.

