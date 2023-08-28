Eagles’ 16-man practice squad prediction ahead of final roster cuts

The Eagles are counting down to the Tuesday afternoon deadline in which the organization will have to trim their roster down to 53 players, with a 16-man practice squad to be formed hours afterward.

With changes to the practice squad in recent years, Howie Roseman utilizes a farm system of versatile players to interchange weekly based on injury, opponent, or roster manipulation.

Of the 16 players allowed on Philadelphia’s practice squad, ten have to be rookies or second-year players, while the remaining six have no limitations (veterans).

With the Eagles set for a Monday morning practice, here’s our final prediction for the team’s 16-man practice squad.

Allen signed with the Eagles as a free agent during the 2022 offseason after a six-year hiatus competing as an Olympic hurdler.

Allen had one memorable 55-yard touchdown against the Browns last year, and logged a 73-yard kickoff return in the finale.

Allen can run routes and be productive as a gunner.

CB Mario Goodrich

Goodrich didn’t see any action in 2022 but has loads of potential and shined during this summer before suffering an injury.

Goodrich see time in the slot as a call-up, and offers solid value.

TE Brady Russell

The former Colorado TE Brady Russell is the nephew of Eagles senior personnel executive Matt Russell.

Russell is 6-3, 250 pounds, and offers intriguing athleticism and size.

RB Kennedy Brooks

A native of Mansfield, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 209-pound Brooks became the fourth player in Oklahoma Sooners history to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Signed by the Eagles as a 2022 undrafted free agent, Brooks knows the system.

DE Tarron Jackson

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher has potential and offers versatility as a call-up.

WR Joseph Ngata

Ngata had a strong start to the summer, but dropped passes and a fumble could land him on the practice squad.

linebacker Ben VanSumeren

VanSumeren logged 17 tackles in the preseason finale and offers tremendous potential.

DB Tristin McCollum

McCollum is a solid defensive back that can play safety and cornerback.

WR Greg Ward

WR Johnny King

King is a big, physical wide receiver that could develop in the Eagles system.

RB Trey Sermon

Sermon could have suitors if he’s waived, but he has a fan in head coach Nick Sirianni.

QB Ian Book

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The Philadelphia native was a standout in the preseason finale.

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Olive Sagapolu

The run-stuffing defensive tackle flashed potential during the preseason finale.

