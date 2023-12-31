Eagles up 14-3 after 99-yard interception return by Sydney Brown

The Eagles offense got on the board late in the first quarter and their defense extended the lead early in the second.

Safety Sydney Brown picked off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray at the Eagles' 1-yard-line on an overthrown deep ball and then weaved his way back through the Cardinals offense for a 99-yard touchdown. The score put the Eagles up 14-3 with 11:44 left in the first half.

Brown's touchdown is the third 99-yard return of the season and there's only been one return longer in the league this year.

Murray appeared to change the play at the line of scrimmage and wide receiver Michael Wilson may not have seen the audible given how far the ball was from the receiver when Brown picked it off.