Eagles have 12 players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Week 18 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Eagles are set for a Saturday night matchup against the Cowboys and after questions about whether Nick Sirianni will rest his starters, COVID-19 protocols could force the team’s hand.

Per Tom Pelissero, Philadelphia has about a dozen players that have tested positive for COVID-19 and according to the NFL’s new protocols, those vaccinated players should be able to return for Saturday’s contest if needed.

It would be Dallas Goedert’s second time testing positive, and those players among the group who are positive, would not be tested again.

