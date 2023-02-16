Eagles: 11 takeaways from Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni’s end-of-season press conference

The Eagles held their annual season-ending press conferences and unlike the 2021 version, we’ll head into the offseason definitely certain about the quarterback, head coach, and potential for sustained success.

Jonathan Gannon could and Shane Steichen landed jobs, and there are 18 pending free agents, but other than that, Philadelphia will enter the 2023 offseason with front-office continuity, draft assets, and a clear plan for improving around Jalen Hurts.

Here are 11 takeaways and notes from the presser.

Hurts is the guy

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman: “We definitely would like to keep Jalen Hurts here long term.” pic.twitter.com/6J0Q9i4cOI — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 16, 2023

Staff continuity

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

For the first time in his career, Jalen Hurts had the same offensive staff and this time last year, Nick Sirianni was harping on the continuity with the Eagles staff.

That is no more after Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals) both landed head coaching jobs that’ll combust this once-efficient staff.

Sirianni on losing Steichen and Gannon

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sirianni had previously talked about having a plan of action if his assistant coaches were raided by other franchises.

The Eagles’ head coach talked about talent development and giving his coaches added responsibility in order to help those players evolve.

Nick Sirianni says the Eagles have really great in-house options to replace Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon. But they will consider external candidates as well. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) February 16, 2023

The obvious plan of action would be to promote Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator and potential Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator, but Sirianni said he’d focus on external candidates as well.

Story continues

Roseman and Sirianni on field conditions at State Farm Stadium

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Much has been made about the shoddy conditions of the $800K grass used for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata compared the scenario to playing on a water park.

Philadelphia’s two top guys avoided making excuses about the playing field.

“Both teams played on the same field,” Howie Roseman says twice in regard to the playing surface. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 16, 2023

Sirianni on the punt

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney trade might go down as one of the best steals ever! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vb9yoHdv8Q — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) February 16, 2023

Kadarius Toney had one of the longest punt returns in Super Bowl history, completely turning the tide in the second half and the Eagles head coach admitted that punter Arryn Siposs blew the play with a nonefficient punt.

“Arryn didn’t get the punt he wanted there,” Sirianni says of the long punt return by Kadarius Toney. Adds that there were missed tackles too. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 16, 2023

Will Sirianni call plays?

It is Sirianni’s offense and philosophy, but the Eagles’ head coach confirmed that the next offensive coordinator will indeed continue to call the offensive plays.

Sirianni ceded play-calling responsibilities to Steichen at the midway point of the 2021 season and the Birds have flourished ever since, firmly establishing an offensive identity.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he will continue the practice of having his OC call the plays in the game. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 16, 2023

Could Eagles switch defensive schemes?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The assumption was that Philadelphia would continue with the Jonathan Gannon, Vic Fangio-based defensive scheme, but the head coach says he’s open to change.

“I’m not opposed to changing.” — Nick Sirianni on the next #Eagles’ DC’s scheme. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 16, 2023

The Eagles reportedly want to interview Vance Joseph, and other versatile names could surface.

Howie Roseman on Jalen Hurts' contract



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Roseman certainly isn’t going to talk numbers, but we’ve come a long way from the days when Hurts’ future was uncertain.

When asked about the looming contract extension for All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles GM made it clear that the quarterback is wanted.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman on extending QB Jalen Hurts’ contract this offseason: “We definitely want to keep one of our best players here.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 16, 2023

What that means for compensation remains to be seen.

Michael Clay will return

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It’s unknown if losing two coordinators factored into this decision, but Sirianni said the Eagles’ special teams improved during the year and coordinator Michael Clay will return.

Nick Sirianni said special teams coach Michael Clay will be back in 2023: "I have a tremendous amount of confidence in coach Clay." — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) February 16, 2023

Nick Sirianni on defensive collapse in 2nd half

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ head coach addressed the second-half collapse by the defense.

Howie Roseman is scarred

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles GM has been to two Super Bowls in the last five years and he’s looking for more.

“We got a scar. We got a scar on us. It’s gonna heal over time. We are going to do everything we can and everything in our power to make sure we bring this city, our players, our staff what they deserve” — Howie Roseman #Eagles pic.twitter.com/CsyBSKD7IT — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire