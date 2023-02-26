Eagles’ 10 biggest needs heading into the 2023 NFL offseason

The Eagles will have two first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft, 18 pending free agents, and a contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts, meaning the roster will look different going forward.

Some of the usual suspects or names you’ve grown to love will move on, while younger, more athletic, and dynamic replacements will join a roster looking for a return to the Super Bowl.

Howie Roseman loves to make big moves, and whether it be at cornerback, safety, or edge rusher, Philadelphia is a team to watch this spring.

There are holes all over the roster, with plenty of needs, and we’re previewing the 10 biggest needs ahead of the new league year.

Backup quarterback

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew wants to be a starter and he’ll test the open market, but Philadelphia has a crucial decision to make with the backup quarterback spot.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book spent the entire 2022 season as the third-string signal caller and Eagles’ brass like his tools.

Jalen Hurts missed two games in 2023 and the Philadelphia offense was able to sustain some normalcy with Minshew in place.

Defensive coordinator

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have to replace both coordinators in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon, but quarterback coach Brian Johnson — who has a long relationship with Hurts and his family — is expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator.

Philadelphia will continue to search for a viable replacement for Gannon and a change in approach could be the option.

Cornerback (Starter)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is an urgent draft priority for the Eagles given Bradberry’s looming departure and Darius Slay’s age (32).

The Eagles have Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, and Josiah Scott on the roster, but Philadelphia must draft a cornerback with Darius Slay set to be 33 by the season’s end.

Safety -- free agency or draft

Story continues

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are both free agents and the former Saints cornerback is a must-have for Philadelphia. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship makes things a little clearer and he’s an obvious starter in 2023.

Philadelphia will need to address the safety position in a major way if Gardner-Johnson departs.

Edge rusher -- draft

Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have Josh Sweat returning and Tarron Jackson on the roster but have Brandon Graham and Robert Quinn set to test free agency, while Derek Barnett could be a cut candidate.

Dynamic young linebacker -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have Nakobe Dean ready to step into the lineup but will have both T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White test free agency.

Davion Taylor is also on the roster as a reserve and Philadelphia could benefit from using draft capital on a young linebacker to play opposite Dean.

Offensive Guard -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson is entrenched at left guard, while Isaac Seumalo could cash out in free agency.

Cam Jurgens could slide to guard if Jason Kelce returns, while Sua Opeta and Tyrese Robinson are also on the roster.

The Eagles could look to add another guard via the draft or undrafted free agency.

Defensive tackle -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox just finished what could be his final year on the roster as a full-time starter, while Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh, and Javon Hargrave will also test the open market.

Hargrave is one of the top five available free agents and could land a huge deal at the start of the new league year.

Philadelphia will have Jordan Davis and Marlon Tuipulotu on the roster, and we’ll look to re-sign Hargrave while adding a young player via the draft.

Punter -- Free agency or NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In 13 games this season, Siposs logged a 45.6 average, and a 39.5 net average, with 16 punts landing inside the 20.

In the Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs, Siposs had an ugly 38-yard punt returned 65 yards by Kadarius Toney, setting up Kansas City at the Philadelphia five-yard line.

Siposs could return, but an upgrade isn’t out of the question.

Running Back -- NFL Draft or Free Agency

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders offers a dynamic set of skills, but a breakout campaign in 2022 may have priced the former Penn State star out of Philadelphia’s market.

Sanders finally logged a 1,000-yard season and earned his first Pro Bowl berth, but if he was a critical part of the Eagles’ plans, they would have agreed to an extension.

Sanders and Boston Scott are free agents, and Philadelphia could choose to enter 2023 with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon while adding a veteran or young player via the draft.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire