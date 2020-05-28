Who are the Eagles' 10 best players under 25 years old?

There was a piece on NFL.com this week listing the top under-25 players in the NFL by position.

The list was impressive and really makes you realize how much remarkable young talent is in the league.

Among those listed are record-setting Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes; Bucs receiver Chris Godwin, who had over 1,300 yards last year; Pro Bowl offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Orlando Brown; sack machines Nick and Joey Boss; and star defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, Marlon Humphrey, Jamal Adams and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There were 25 guys in all.

And no Eagles.

Not surprisingly.

The story used the scheduled 2020 opening day as its cutoff. Only players who will be 24 or younger as of Sept. 13, 1995, were eligible.

Which got us thinking about the best Eagles under 25.

And it's a little ominous.

The Eagles haven't had a player under 25 make a Pro Bowl since kicker Cody Parkey in 2014 and they haven't had a position player under 25 make a Pro Bowl since Nick Foles in 2013. Their last defensive players under 25 to make a Pro Bowl were Michael Lewis and Lito Sheppard in 2004.

For the sake of comparison, 30 NFL players who began last year under 25 made a Pro Bowl just last year, and 91 different players under 25 have made at least one Pro Bowl since the last Eagle did.

The Cowboys, for the sake of comparison, have had five.

Now, Pro Bowls are just one way of measuring young talent, but the urgency for the Eagles to begin developing younger players is clear.

Especially when you look at this list of the top 10 Eagles under 25.

For the record, Dallas Goedert, Cre'Von LeBlanc, Hassan Ridgeway and Will Parks are already 25, and Greg Ward, Rasul Douglas and Joe Ostman turn 25 this summer. And we're not including rookies just because who knows.

1. RB Miles Sanders

Had one of the finest rookie seasons in Eagles history, with 818 rushing yards, 50 catches and 1,327 scrimmage yards. Led all NFL rookie running backs in scrimmage yards. Turns 25: May 1, 2022.



2. DE Derek Barnett

Barnett has been OK, but a top-15 pick with 14 sacks in three years probably shouldn't be your second-best under-25 player. Among players who entered the league in 2017, Barnett's 14 career sacks are only 11th. Turns 25: June 25, 2021.



3. CB Avonte Maddox

Has shown a lot of promise, mainly as a slot and mainly down the stretch in 2018. May have inside track for a starting outside corner spot in 2020. Turns 25: March 31, 2021.



4. OT Andre Dillard

His three decent starts at left tackle last year earn Dillard the No. 4 spot. His awful start at right tackle is why he's no higher. Turns 25: Oct. 3, 2020.



5. DE Josh Sweat

OK, now it gets tricky. Sweat had 4.0 sacks in 352 snaps last year, which isn't a great ratio. But at least he played and contributed. Turns 25: March 29, 2022.



6. LB T.J. Edwards

Didn't play a lot as an undrafted rookie - 112 defensive snaps all year - but looks like a solid inside linebacker prospect. Turns 25: Aug. 12, 2021.



7. CB Sidney Jones

Obviously, Jones has been a huge disappointment since the Eagles drafted him in the second round in 2017, but at least he showed a couple brief flashes last year that give us hope. Turns 25: April 29, 2021.



8. DT Anthony Rush

Came off the practice squad to give the Eagles a late-season lift with 152 snaps over the last nine games. Turns 25: Sept. 1, 2021



9. CB Craig James

We're at the point where we're going with a special teamer here. James played nearly 250 special teams snaps last season. Turns 25: April 29, 2021.



10. WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

I know, I know, but somebody has to be No. 10, and at least JJAW had seven 1st-down receptions last year. That's 70 percent of his career catches! Turns 25: Dec. 31, 2021.



The rest: Here are the remaining players on the current roster (not including rookies) who will be under 25 on opening day: Marcus Epps, Marcus Green, Deaontay Burnett, Nate Herbig, Elijah Holyfield, Albert Huggins, Jordan Mailata, Shareef Miller, Sua Opeta, Keegan Render, Tremon Smith.

