Which Eagle do you want on the Steelers this weekend?

Every week we take a look at the roster of the opposition for the Pittsburgh Steelers opponent and figure out which guy would help the Steelers the most this weekend. This week it is the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the championship of Pennsylvania.

Looking at the Steelers roster, there are a few names that stand out. Here are our top five players on the Eagles’ roster.

DT Fletcher Cox

OT Lane Johnson

CB Darius Slay

C Jason Kelce

TE Zach Ertz

A couple of names jump off the page right away. Offensive tackle Lane Johnson would be a very tempting option if he was fully healthy. But since his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air, it’s too risky.

This moves us to defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The Steelers might not need Cox but you don’t pass us a guy of his talent, especially if it means you can take him off of the other team.

Who would you want on the Steelers this week from the Eagles roster? Let us know in the comments.

