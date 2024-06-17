Eagle Football Group confirm sale of OL Reign for €54m

An official statement released by Eagle Football Group has confirmed that they have finalised the sale of women’s football club OL Reign based in Seattle, United States. The club now called Seattle Reign have been sold by the John Textor-owned group for a sum totalling €54m.

This is the second sale within weeks for Eagle Football after LDLC Arena, an events and entertainment arena built on the OL Vallée complex, was sold to former Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. Eagle Football Group are the owners of several football clubs including Lyon and Crystal Palace and describe the sale of OL Reign as a wish to ‘focus on men’s football’.

OL’s recently scheduled meeting with the DNCG was postponed on Wednesday while the deals to sell OL Reign and the LDLC Arena were finalised, L’Équipe report. Therefore, influencing the financial balance of the Rhône club. It could be a busy summer transfer window for Les Gones with the potential of 5 purchase clauses to be activated before the beginning of July.