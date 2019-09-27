Eagle Eye podcast: What a win at Lambeau

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react after the Eagles' wild 34-27 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

That last play was nuts, a good update on Avonte Maddox and the run game gets going.

Also, what are the Eagles going to do at cornerback now?

• What this win means for the season

• Breaking down the final play

• Avonte Maddox update

• The run game got cooking

• Carson Wentz got a big win

• Cornerback injuries are piling up

• Defense gave up yards, but held tough

• Dave gets cheesy















