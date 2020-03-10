Eagle Eye podcast: Why isn’t the Malcolm Jenkins situation resolved yet?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro take a look at the biggest situation hanging over the Eagles' heads.

Plus, the guys pick two non-cornerback and wide receiver targets each with free agency looming. Marty Mornhinweg is back in town. How many people offensive coaches do the Eagles really need?

And a closer look at Dave's Eagles-only mock draft:

• Malcolm Jenkins still doesn't have a new deal

• Why is it taking so long?

• Some non-CB and WR free agent targets

• Marty Mornhinweg is back in town

• Are there too many chefs in the kitchen?

• Does Roob like Dave's Eagles-only mock?











