Eagle Eye podcast: Where does Carson Wentz rank among NFL QBs?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro debate Carson Wentz's rank among all starting NFL quarterbacks.

Plus, the guys go over the new rules that passed and the big one that didn't. Which rules would they implement?

Roob takes a look at the Eagles' lack of young talent and the guys continue Better or Worse with a deep dive at receiver.

It's all here:

(1:50) - Carson Wentz's ranking among starting QBs

(17:38) - Eagles' proposed onside kick alternative doesn't get approved

(26:12) - The 10 best Eagles under 25-years-old

(33:39) - Best Eagles to never make a Pro Bowl

(42:14) - Better or Worse: Receiver

