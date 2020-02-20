Eagle Eye podcast: Our thoughts on NFL’s proposed playoff changes

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro give their thoughts on the NFL's new proposed changes to the playoff format.

A complete breakdown of the Eagles' philosophy on the linebacker position, whether or not Stefon Diggs would make sense as a trade target and more.

Plus, a complete Eagles primer as the team gets ready to head to the combine.

• Thoughts on proposed playoff format

• The good and the bad

• It's all about the $$$$$

• Eagles don't put resources into LB

• Stefon Diggs as possible target

• Eagles combine storylines











