Eagle Eye podcast: Scenes from public practice at the Linc

NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff
NBC Sports Philadelphia

On the latest episode of the Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro recap the public practice at the Linc that drew in 40,000 people. 

They'll go through the highlights of the practice at the stadium and also go in depth about Kamu Grugier-Hill's injury and how the Eagles will replace him. 

Also, a closer look at the Johnathan Cyprien signing and what it might mean for the defense. And a cool Carson Wentz story. 

• Takeaways from the open practice 
• DeSean stole the show
• Johnathan Cyprien signing 
• Kamu Grugier-Hill's injury 
• Looking at linebacker depth 
• Worried about overall health on D? 
• A cool Carson Wentz story 





Eagle Eye podcast: Scenes from public practice at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

