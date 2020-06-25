Eagle Eye podcast: Players express concerns about 2020 season

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington, West Chester and Atlantic City, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to the cancelation of the Hall of Fame game and some of the concerns about the 2020 season.

Is the HOF game cancelation just the beginning?

Plus, the guys go over their 2019 predictions to see how wrong they were. Dave breaks down his list of the top offensive seasons by position for the Eagles in the last decade.

And on the 28th anniversary of Jerome Brown's death, Roob remembers the Eagles great.

(1:23) - COVID-19 HOF game canceled.

(6:06) - Malcolm Jenkins concerned about NFL return during pandemic.

(15:01) - Looking back at 2019 predictions.

(22:06) - Best offensive seasons of 2010s

(32:46) - Remembering Jerome Brown, happy, carefree and funny as hell





