Eagle Eye podcast: Peter King joins the guys from training camp

On this episode of the Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by NBC Sports' Peter King from training camp at the NovaCare Complex.

The guys talk about Carson Wentz, the state of the Eagles and about the time Peter was heckled by a fan at Lehigh.

Here's a bit of what King had to say about Wentz:

The amazing thing is that one of the 10 most important players on this team is Nate Sudfeld. No question about it. We could all sit here and say that's a ridiculous statement. No it isn't. If the starting quarterback has gotten hurt and missed appreciable time two years in a row, you'd be a fool to think that it might not happen again. There's two quarterbacks right now that people probably have raised eyebrows about. Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz. I mean, Jimmy Garoppolo has started 10 games in the NFL and he's one of the five highest-paid players in football history. That's weird. And Carson Wentz, they gave him a huge new contract and he still hasn't proven he can be an iron-man. I look at that and I basically say … Phil Simms' first five years in the league I think he had a season-ending injury in four of the first five years and then he kind of became an iron man for most of the decade. So I don't think you can really say in any way that Carson Wentz is injury-prone, I think what you can say is that he needs to play a full few seasons for people to really have faith that it was just a fluke that he missed a couple years.

Also, the guys talked about Orlando Scandrick, made some practice observations and gave one big takeaway each from the first four days.

• Injury updates

• Orlando Scandrick signing

• Practice observations

• Peter King (15:50)

• Takeaways from first four days









Story continues

