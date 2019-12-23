On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Eagles' huge 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

The Eagles haven't won the division yet. Carson Wentz is balling out. Sidney Jones comes up huge again. And the defense holds Zeke in check.

Plus, a breakdown of the Stunt Dogs halftime show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• One win away from a division title

• Carson Wentz is efficient again

• Sidney Jones makes another big play

• Eagles' defense comes through

• Young offensive players keep doing it

• Dallas Goedert has a monster performance

• Giants game on deck













Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: One step closer to a division title originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia