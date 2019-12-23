Eagle Eye podcast: One step closer to a division title
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Eagles' huge 17-9 win over the Cowboys.
The Eagles haven't won the division yet. Carson Wentz is balling out. Sidney Jones comes up huge again. And the defense holds Zeke in check.
Plus, a breakdown of the Stunt Dogs halftime show.
• One win away from a division title
• Carson Wentz is efficient again
• Sidney Jones makes another big play
• Eagles' defense comes through
• Young offensive players keep doing it
• Dallas Goedert has a monster performance
• Giants game on deck
