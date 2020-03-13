Eagle Eye podcast: How NFL’s travel mandate affects teams

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro go over the NFL's memo to teams limiting travel amid the spread of coronavirus.

The guys figure out just how much this change will affect the draft.

But it's also time to prepare for free agency. The guys go over a few Eagles pending unrestricted free agents and where they might land.

And a bold prediction from free agency from each.

• We are podcasting remotely

• The latest NFL memo

• How it'll affect teams in the draft

• The Eagles will be affected too

• Eagles free agents and where they might land

• Bold predictions about free agency











