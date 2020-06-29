Eagle Eye podcast: How much should the Eagles use Miles Sanders?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington, West Chester and Atlantic City, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Barrett Brooks to figure out how the Eagles should use Miles Sanders in 2020.

How much is too much when it comes to Sanders' workload?

Plus, the Patriots signed Cam Newton on the same day they got hit with penalties for cheating again. How will Newton fare in New England and how much of a hit has the Patriots' legacy taken?

Working through our list of the top 20 most important Eagles and Roob's best and worst assistant coaches in Eagles history.

It's a jam-packed Eagle Eye!

(1:28) - Miles Sanders' workload.

(10:43) - The Patriots sign Cam Newton.

(19:03) - Patriots fined $1.1M, docked 2021 NFL Draft pick in latest cheating scandal.

(28:12) - Most important Eagles of 2020, 20-11.

(34:28) - Best coaches and worst assistant coaches in Eagles history.

(47:11) - Sports Uncovered: Marathon On Ice and the longest games we've covered.





