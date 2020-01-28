On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to LeSean McCoy saying he wants to retire as an Eagle.

Plus, breaking down the hire of Marquand Manuel and what it means for the coaching staff. Andrew Berry is gone. And some things you didn't know about Andy Reid.

And the guys remember Kobe Bryant and the time he spoke to the 2017 Eagles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• Putting Shady's career into context

• Is he as Hall of Famer?

• The Marquand Manuel hire

• Still no offensive coordinator

• Andrew Berry is gone

• Things you didn't know about Reid

• 2004 Eagles vs. 2019 Chiefs

• Remembering Kobe Bryant















Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: LeSean McCoy wants to be remembered as an Eagle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia