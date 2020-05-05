Eagle Eye podcast: Lance Zierlein on the Eagles’ draft haul

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro go through Carson Wentz's first public comments since January and welcome in NFL.com's Lance Zierlein to talk about the Eagles' draft haul.

Wentz answered questions about Jalen Hurts, his concussion and more. Is Jason Peters really coming back? And did the Eagles do enough at receiver this offseason?

In their chat with Zierlein, the guys talked about Jalen Reagor, Hurts and some later-round and undrafted players to watch.

• Breaking down the Carson Wentz conference call

• Is Wentz really OK with the Hurts pick?

• What bringing back Jason Peters would mean

• Lance Zierlein on when he found out Eagles' interest in Reagor

• Reagor vs. Jefferson isn't going away

• How about Hurts as a player?

• Some late-round picks Zierlein really liked

• Did the Eagles do enough at WR this offseason?

• J.J. Arcega-Whiteside facing important second season

















