On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Josh McCown signing and what it means for Nate Sudfeld.

The Eagles sign former Army OT Brett Toth, there are important injury updates and the Ravens are coming to town.

Also, the guys get ready for Jonas Brothers in the building tonight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• More on McCown

• What does it mean for Sudfeld?

• See ya, Braxton Miller

• Eagles sign Army OT Brett Toth

• Injury updates on key starters

• Roob's favorite Jonas Brothers opening act

• Preparing for joint practices vs. Ravens













Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagle Eye podcast: What Josh McCown signing means for the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia