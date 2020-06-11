Eagle Eye podcast: Jeremy Maclin joins the guys

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, former Eagles receiver Jeremy Maclin joins Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro.

Maclin talks about retired life, coaching, his favorite memories, teammates and moments from his NFL career.

Roob and Dave also take a closer look at the Eagles' running back situation. The last three breakout candidates. And Roob highlights some all-time great and awful QB performances.

(0:45) - Eagles ready to roll with the running backs they have.

(7:27) - Jeremy Maclin interview

(37:48) - Breakout Candidates: Sweat, Ward, and Arcega-Whiteside

(49:45) - Best and worst Eagles quarterback performances.

