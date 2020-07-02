Eagle Eye podcast: There goes half of the NFL preseason

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Mercedes Benz of Fort Washington, West Chester and Atlantic City, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro react to reports about the NFL's cutting the preseason in half.

If rosters are reduced before training camp because of COVID-19, which players will be the first to go? The guys try to figure it out.

And, would Doug Pederson really quarantine a quarterback in 2020, just in case?

Recapping Nos. 10-5 on our list of most important Eagles. And Roob highlights some of the best and worst running back performances in team history.

(2:03) - The NFL will shorten the preseason from four games to two.

(10:06) - Report of the NFL cutting down the size of rosters.

(22:22) - The idea of quarantining a quarterback to keep them healthy and available

(30:31) - Most important Eagles of 2020, 10-5.

(42:17) - The top 10 worst performances ever by Eagles running backs.





